Rand: U.S. In So Many Wars Even 'Warmonger Lindsey Graham' Can’t Keep Track

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Monday in a tweet protesting the United States involvement in numerous overseas conflicts.

“You know you are in too many wars in too many places when even warmonger Lindsay Graham can’t keep track anymore,” Paul said.

You know you are in too many wars in too many places when even warmonger Lindsay Graham can’t keep track anymore — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 23, 2017

During an interview with NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday, Graham revealed he was unaware of the significant U.S. presence in the African nation of Niger.

“I didn’t know there was 1,000 troops in Niger,” Graham said.

Questions concerning the country arose after four U.S. soldiers were recently killed during an ambush from the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

The Department of Defense, Graham stated, would be briefing lawmakers next week on details surrounding the troop’s mission in the region.

“I got a little insight on why they were there and what they were doing,” Graham said. “I can say this to the families: They were there to defend America. They were there to help allies. They were there to prevent another platform to attack America and our allies.”

During a separate Sunday interview, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) also stated that he was never briefed on the U.S. military’s role in Niger.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn) similarly told CNN host Chris Cuomo Monday that he had no knowledge of the troop’s existence.

Got a tip? Contact Mikael securely: keybase.io/mikaelthalen

Follow @MikaelThalen