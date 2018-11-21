Randy Credico Claimed Not To Know Any Wikileaks Lawyers, Turns Out He Is Represented By One

Mueller grand jury witness Randy Credico’s relationship with an attorney for WikiLeaks is emerging as a key point of contention in the special counsel’s investigation.

Roger Stone, the longtime Trump confidant, has asserted that Credico passed him information about WikiLeaks’ pre-election plans from activist lawyer Margaret Ratner Kunstler.

Kunstler has been described as an attorney for WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, as well as for Credico, a New York-based comedian and radio host. Despite those links, Credico has denied in at least one interview that he knew any of WikiLeaks’ American lawyers.

