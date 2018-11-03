Rap Sheet: ***632*** Acts of Media-Approved Violence and Harassment Against Trump Supporters

When not calling Trump supporters “Nazis” as a means to dehumanize us, the establishment media like to whine about the lack of civility in American politics, even as they cover up, ignore, downplay, or straight-up approve of the wave of violence and public harassment we are seeing against supporters of President Trump.
It is open season on Trump supporters, and the media is only fomenting, encouraging, excusing, and hoping for more… The media are now openly calling Trump supporters “Nazis” and are blaming Trump for a mass murder he had nothing to do with. This, of course, is a form of harassment because it incites and justifies mob violence.
Here is the list, so far, and remember that if any one of these things happened to a Democrat, the media would use the story to blot out the sun for weeks. Remember how crazy the media went over a nobody rodeo clown who wore an Obama mask, a GOP stafferwho criticized Obama’s daughters? And yet, hundreds of Trump supporters are harassed and brutalized and the media only dutifully report them, if at all. That is because the media are desperate to normalize and justify violence and harassment against Trump and his supporters.
And while the media openly encourage this violence against us, the media also campaign to disarm us, to take away our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves.
- October 29, 2018: Actor James Cromwell: There will Be ‘Blood in the Streets’ Unless Trump Stopped
- October 29, 2018: Twitter allows 179 death threats against Trump
- October 29, 2018: FL: Shots Fired into South Daytona Republican Party Office
- October 28, 2018: Left-wing mobs disrupt Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) rally
- October 25, 2018: New York Times runs story fantasizing about Trump’s assassination
- October 25, 2018: GOP headquarters vandalized in Iowa City, IA
- October 24, 2018: Left-wing activist with history of harassing GOP lawmakers arrested for trying to buy radioactive material
- October 24, 2018: N.J. GOP Congressional Candidate Receives Letter Threatening His Children
- October 23, 2018: Boulder thrown through Rep. McCarthy’s (R-CA) office window
- October 21, 2018: Obama’s former deputy secretary of state, Philippe Reines says harassment of McConnell and his wife “is fine”