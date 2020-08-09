Cops: Rape Suspect Released From Jail Due To COVID Kills Woman Who Accused Him

In what is a perfect display of the efficiency of governments in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, police say a Virginia rape suspect who was released from jail due to Covid concerns turned right around and killed the woman who accused him as soon as he was let out.

Ibrahim E. Bouaichi shot and killed his accuser in late July after he was released from jail on April 9, according to Fox News.

He was indicted last year on charges including rape, strangulation and abduction. His accuser, Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, had testified against him in court in December of last year.

Bouaichi was jailed in Alexandria, Va., without bond until the pandemic hit, at which point his lawyers argued for his release until trial due to the virus “endangering” inmates. He was released by Circuit Court Judge Nolan Dawkins on $25,000 bond as a result.

The conditions of his release were that he only leave his home to meet with his lawyers or pretrial services officials. Now, he’s accused of killing Gonzalez on July 29.

On Tuesday of last week, police made it known they were looking for Bouaichi, who they described as “armed and dangerous”. On Wednesday, officials said he was spotted and pursued in Prince George’s County where he crashed his vehicle and reportedly shot himself. On Thursday, he was listed in “grave condition”.

Bouaichi’s attorneys commented they were “certainly saddened by the tragedy both families have suffered here” and “were looking forward to trial. Unfortunately, the pandemic continued the trial date by several months and we didn’t get the chance to put forth our case.”

Judge Dawkins retired from the bench in June and didn’t respond to requests for comment.



