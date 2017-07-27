Rapist Sentenced to 42-years for Attack on Four-year girl

A Montana man who chased down a young girl at night in a park, raping and strangling her and then leaving her for dead in an abandoned pickup truck in February 2016 has been sentenced to 42-years behind bars.

John William Lieba II, will spend the next four decades behind bars for the shocking attack on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation last year.

Wednesday’s sentencing in U.S. District Court in Great Falls came in a case that prosecutors had described as every parent’s nightmare.

A jury convicted him on counts of kidnapping a minor, aggravated sexual abuse and assault resulting in serious bodily injury on a minor.

