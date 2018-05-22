Rapper Accused of Staging Incident to Diss White Fan Who Sang ‘N***a’ Lyrics

Numerous fans accused rapper Kendrick Lamar of staging an incident over the weekend in which he kicked a fan off stage after she sang the word “n***a.”

Despite featuring prominently in the lyrics written by Lamar himself, the hip hop star stopped the show after a fan he invited on stage, named Delaney, repeatedly uttered the word at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, over the weekend.

The Daily Mail breaks down footage of Delaney attempting to sing along with Lamar’s song “MAAD City,” which features the word 21 times:

As the video shows, Lamar was evidently under the impression that Delaney would censor herself and skip the racial epithet in the song, but she clearly did not get the memo. A confident-seeming Delaney introduced herself to the crowd and reassured Lamar that she knew all the lyrics, saying, ‘I swear, I got you.’ As the song began to play, Delaney chimed in with considerable gusto: ‘Man down/Where you from, n****?’/’F*** who you know, where you from, my n****?’/’Where your grandma stay, huh, my n****?’ As the audience members began jeering and giving Delaney the thumbs down, the To Pimp A Butterfly Grammy winner interrupted the amateur rapper, exclaiming: ‘wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, no, no, wait.’ Not realizing yet the error of her ways, Delaney took offense to the disruption, asking Lamar, ‘Am I not cool enough for you? What’s up, bro? Lamar calmly explained to Delaney that she has to ‘bleep one single word.’ ‘Oh, I’m sorry, did I do it?’ Delaney inquired. ‘Yeah, you did it,’ Lamar replied. Delaney apologized a second time, saying, ‘I’m used to singing it like you wrote it.’ Lamar decided to give her a chance to redeem herself, but the audience was set against Delaney and Lamar cut her off a few verses into the song after she nearly let the N-word slip again.

After Lamar made a severe example of Delaney, many fans began to accuse him of staging the event to promote a racial narrative.

One fan claimed Lamar “ruined” Delaney’s life on social media.

Another person accused him of making a scene to grab headlines for his record label.

“That was a set up,” another fan wrote on Twitter. “U could of defended your fan bruh. Smh.”

A poll conducted by The Daily Mail showed an overwhelming majority of readers believed the rapper had indeed staged the incident.