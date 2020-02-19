Rapper Boosie Accused of Going on "Transphobic Tirade" For Saying Dwyane Wade Shouldn't Allow His 12-Year-Old Son to "Cut His Dick Off"

Rapper Boosie Badazz was accused of going on a “transphobic tirade” after telling Dwyane Wade he shouldn’t allow his son to “cut his dick off.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, basketball player Wade recently revealed that his 12-year-old son Zaire was now transgender, going by the name Zaya and using she/her pronouns.

Boosie reacted with a video rant in which he asserted that both Wade and his son would regret the decision.

“I gotta say something about this shit, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too fucking far, dawg,” he said. “That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon’ be. They don’t have shit figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone—how he gon’—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg. Don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gon’ be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Don’t—and dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his fucking dick off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You fucking trippin’, dawg.”

Boosie faced an immediate backlash from an army of celebrities and others who asserted that it was completely normal for a 12-year-old boy to swap genders and want to potentially castrate himself.

The media also accused him of going on a “transphobic rant.”

“I wish y’all would keep the lid closed on Boosie’s trash ass Instagram. It stinks in here every time someone opens it,” said Sylvia Obell.

“What boosie said was incredibly transphobic…..also it’s weird as hell to be concerned with the genitals of a 12 year old, especially if that 12 year old isn’t yours,” added another Twitter user.

“If nothing else, you clearly see Boosie misgendered Zaya but want to make the argument that nothing was transphobic?” asked another.

“Only homophobic and transphobic mfs agree with that bullshit boosie saying,” said another.

Rapper Young Thug also slammed Wade for allowing his son to becoming transgender, tweeting, ” All I wanna say to dwade son is “GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES” but hey live your true self.”

Much of the rest of the media and leftist celebrities celebrated Wade for supporting his 12-year-old son’s decision to identity as a female and potentially cut his penis off in the future.

