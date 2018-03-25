Rapper Defends 2nd Amendment, Slams Anti-Gun March

Rapper Killer Mike expressed his support for the Second Amendment and his disdain for gun control and the March for Our Lives rally in an informal interview.

“I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you. If you walk out that school, walk out my house.’ That simple,” the rapper said of National Walkout Day.

“We are a gun-owning family.”

“But we’re not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some things you just don’t agree with,” he added.

He pointed the hypocrisy of celebrities donating millions to the anti-gun march while inner city schools nearby languish in economic troubles.

“A lot of celebrities don’t know what to do. They’re told what to do,” Killer Mike said.