Rapper Denied Entry to Planet Fitness For Questioning Transgender Children

Rapper Boosie Badazz says he was kicked out of Planet Fitness for questioning why former NBA star Dwyane Wade was celebrated by the media for announcing his 12-year-old son was transgender.

In an Instagram post, Boosie remarked, “Do not go to Planet Fitness, they racist, they haters. They just put me out Planet Fitness for what I said about Dwyane Wade son.”

Earlier this month, Wade received plaudits for an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during which he revealed that his 12-year-old son Zaire was now transgender, going by the name Zaya and using she/her pronouns.

Wade later claimed that his son decided on becoming transgender aged 3-years-old (yes, really).

Boosie initially responded to Wade by pleading with him not to allow his son to “cut his dick off.”

After the media framed this as a “transphobic tirade,” life is already being made difficult for Boosie.

“Manager who was gay refused to let me n Planet Fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender etc.,” said the rapper.

Good!

How are we supposed to build a fair & tolerant society unless we all think exactly the same while vilifying & punishing those who don’t?

That’s progress!

