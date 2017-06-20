Rapper & Infowarrior Prodigy of Mobb Deep Pronounced Dead at 42

Prodigy, one of two members of the NYC hip-hop group Mobb Deep, died at the age of 42 after complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis sent him to a Las Vegas hospital.

The death was confirmed by Mobb Deep’s publicist in a statement given to Rolling Stone.

It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep.

In 2011 Prodigy went on the Alex Jones Show to discuss his arrest for carrying an illegal firearm, the illuminati’s role in the music industry and much more.

In February of 2017 Prodigy joined Infowars once again to discuss the Hegelian Dialectic and how useful idiots have been manipulated by the media to fight against Trump.