Rapper Lil B: 'White People Are The Reason Why Guns Are A Problem'

Rapper “Lil B,” real name Brandon McCartney, told his million-plus followers in the wake of the shooting in Las Vegas that “white people” are “the reason why guns are a problem” and insisted that if they “put down the gunz” we’d “all be safe.”

“WHITE PEOPLE SO SCARED THEY THE REASON WHY GUNS ARE A PROBLEM IF WHITE PEOPLE PUT DOWN THE GUNZ WE ALL BE SAFE BUT NOPE! THEY VILENT – Lil B,” McCartney tweeted Monday.

WHITE PEOPLE SO SCARED THEY THE REASON WHY GUNS ARE A PROBLEM IF WHITE PEOPLE PUT DOWN THE GUNZ WE ALL BE SAFE BUT NOPE! THEY VILENT – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 2, 2017



The top response pointed out his claim was patently false:

Alright now that just false, black people commit a majority of violent and gun crimes in america. — 🖕 (@xzMikey) October 2, 2017



Nonetheless, “Lil B” proceeded to go on a massive anti-white tirade involving dozens of all-caps tweets. Here’s some of the highlights (read from the bottom up):

McCartney said that white people are “sheep” because they believe crime statistics. In his words, white people are “followers of imaginary science and numbers.”

He said he believes white people got all their wealth “from slaves” and that makes them “loose [sic] all their cool points.”

He said his knowledge of American history comes from watching the fraudulent “Roots” mini-series in school.

He said white people haven’t gone through any struggles and asked if white women had ever been beaten and lynched “like in Roots.”

He then said he wants to enslave “sexy” Tomi Lahren and be her “master.”

He said that if slavery wasn’t abolished he’d enslave “sexy blonde women” and make them all “preggo.”

McCartney later managed to muster up an apology.