Rapper Lil Wayne on George Floyd: Stop Blaming Whole Police Force, “Bunch of facts we think we know that we don’t know”

Rapper Lil Wayne injected common sense into the discussion surrounding the death of George Floyd, saying the blame should not be placed on the entire police force as the result of one’s actions.

Speaking to colleague Fat Joe on Instagram Live, the rap star, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., imparted the blame should be directed at specific individuals rather than an entire group.

Lil Wayne speaks on the murder in Minneapolis of George Floyd, he says we should blame ourselves for it (@FatJoe Show) pic.twitter.com/DqYrCypHJl — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) May 29, 2020

“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific. We have to get so specific and what I mean by that, we have to stop viewing it from such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody of a certain race or everybody with a badge.”

“We have to get into who that person is. If we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.”

Lil Wayne added he doesn’t typically get active on issues like other celebrities because he likes to do more than just virtue signal with a hashtag or a tweet on social media or on clothing he wears.

“The reason people always ask me like why you don’t say this, or why you don’t do that, is because what else am I gonna do after that? Some people put a tweet out and they think they did something. Some people wear a shirt, and they think they did something.”

“I mean, what you gon’ do after that? Did you actually help the person? Did you actually help the family? Did you actually go out and do something?”

“If I ain’t about to do all that, then I ain’t about to do nothing,” Wayne said. “I pray for them.”

The rapper also encouraged people to gather all the facts about a situation before staging protests.

“What we need to do, we need to learn about it more,” he said. “If we want to scream about something, know what we’re screaming about. You wanna protest about something, know what we protesting about.”

“It’s a bunch of facts that we think we know that we don’t know,” Wayne added. “If we want to get into it, know what we talkin’ about before we talk about it. Because we scream bout things that sometimes they ain’t true.”

Rap-up reports Wayne also distanced himself from the Black Lives Matter movement in 2016, telling ABC’s Nightline, “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothin’ to do with me,” he said. “If you do, you crazy as shit. You, not the camera, you. Feeling connected to something that ain’t got nothin’ to do with you? If it ain’t got nothin’ to do with me, I ain’t connected to it.”



