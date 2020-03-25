Rapper M.I.A. - "If I Have to Choose the Vaccine or Chip I'm Gonna Choose Death"

Image Credits: Arik McArthur | Getty.

Rapper M.I.A., born Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam, sent a message on Twitter Wednesday stating she’d refuse to take a government-mandated vaccination or microchip.

M.I.A. is apparently referring to the increased possibility of vaccines or RFID chips being promoted as a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death – YALA,” she wrote.

YALA is a reference to her 2013 song “Y.A.L.A.” standing for “You Always Live Again.”

Explaining her reason for distrusting the vaccine industry, the singer said her son was sick for 3 weeks and had to be pumped with antibiotics to reduce a fever caused by 3 vaccines.

Responding to a Twitter user who wrote, “Oh great she’s an anti-vaxxer,” M.I.A. responded, “Yeah in America they made me vaccinate my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaccines.”

While the majority of celebrities follow the establishment narrative lockstep, it’s refreshing to see one who thinks for herself and isn’t afraid of the internet backlash that typically ensues when opposing mainstream narratives.

