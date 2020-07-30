Rapper Post Malone Mocks Mask Fines: ‘You Shouldn’t Be Forced to Wear a Mask'

Rapper Post Malone thinks that people shouldn’t be forced to wear masks, saying in a conversation with Joe Rogan that he thinks masks are effective and that people ought to use them, but is against fining people for not wearing them.

Post Malone stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience on Wednesday for a chat that lasted nearly four hours. At one point, the conversation turned toward the coronavirus. The musician said he was against government mandates when it comes to masks, noting that fines have been implemented in a number of Southern California cities, including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Santa Monica.

“It’s like me in school having to fucking tuck in my shirt or else you get detention or whatever. It’s weird to be forced to wear something,” the 25-year-old multi-hyphenate pop star said.

