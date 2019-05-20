Rapper Sings "I F**k France, I Burn France" as He Symbolically Strangles a White Woman

A controversial French rapper is facing more heat after he released a track in which he sings, “I fuck France, I burn France,” as he is portrayed strangling a white woman meant to symbolically represent France.

Nick Conrad was previously found guilty of incitement to violence and fined 5,000 euros for releasing a song in which he advocated killing white babies. Conrad appealed the verdict, claiming the track “was a comment on racism”.

However, his legal troubles haven’t deterred him from replicating similar behavior.

In a new song called Doux pays (sweet country), Conrad portrays France as a white woman whom he eventually strangles to death.

“I fuck France, I burn France, until she reaches agony” Conrad repeats in each chorus.

Elsewhere in the song, Conrad raps, “Cock in France’s mouth, I cum like a pig” and “this country has never been sweet” while complaining about racism and referring how the press accused him trying to “stir up violent civil war”.

null

Conrad is self-produced and part of his motivation for attracting attention he wouldn’t otherwise get is obviously predicated on causing the most offense possible.

While Facebook claims that it bans “dangerous people” who spread “hate,” the social network giant has taken no action against Conrad, nor has Facebook-owned Instagram or any other platform.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

John Cusack Met with Democrats in DC and Demanded Trump ‘Be Removed from Office’

John Cusack Met with Democrats in DC and Demanded Trump ‘Be Removed from Office’

Hot News
Comments
Feminist Says Family Must Be "Abolished" to 'Dismantle Capitalism'

Feminist Says Family Must Be “Abolished” to ‘Dismantle Capitalism’

Hot News
Comments

Verified Twitter Journalist Threatens to Contact Man’s Employer Because He Did the ‘OK’ Hand Sign

Hot News
comments

Suspected Child Snatcher Arrested After Brazen, Broad Daylight Kidnap in McDonald’s

Hot News
comments

Boy Who Wrote To Trump Overjoyed After President Writes Back

Hot News
comments

Comments