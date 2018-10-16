Rapper T.I. Swipes at Kanye-Trump Meeting with Melania Striptease Video

Image Credits: twitter, tip.

Rap star T.I. responded to the meeting between Kanye West and the President last week with a music video featuring a Melania Trump-lookalike performing a striptease in the Oval Office.

“Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye,” T.I., who has collaborated with Kanye in the past, wrote in a tweet last Friday previewing the video.

In the clip, Trump is shown leaving the White House as T.I. looks on through Oval Office curtains, shortly before a woman wearing Melania’s familiar “I really don’t care, do you?” jacket emerges and begins to strip down.

The rapper suffered a severe bout of Trump Derangement Syndrome after the White House meet last week, taking to Instagram to vent his frustration with what he called a “repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation.”

View this post on Instagram

Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’& his antics… Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this shit is next level,futuristic Sambo,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!! From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive,disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen. Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)… but bro… if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!! You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!! I’m a true believer in “It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.” And this shit is regurgitating🤮! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you. To all the people who follow Ye musically,socially, or even personally….who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated…. Let me make this clear… THIS SHIT AINT COOL!!! THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN…WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet. Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! 🖕🏽Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy. #USorELSE✊🏽

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Responding to the “disgusting” music video, Melania spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham on Saturday asked, “How is this acceptable?” while including hashtags urging a boycott of the rapper.

Elaborating on her remarks to Fox News, Grisham added, “Like it or not, she is the First Lady and this is the White House. It’s disrespectful and disgusting to portray her this way simply because of politics. These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country – it needs to stop.”

Infowars has been banned by Facebook. Please help by sharing this article on your own Facebook page.

Watch CNN Hurl Racist Slurs At Kanye West

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Leftist Official Suspended Over Calling For Republican Beheadings With Guillotines

Leftist Official Suspended Over Calling For Republican Beheadings With Guillotines

U.S. News
Comments
Reporter: Trump Should Take DNA Test; May Be ‘More Native American Than Warren’

Reporter: Trump Should Take DNA Test; May Be ‘More Native American Than Warren’

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Who Donated To Stormy Daniels’ Legal Fund End Up Having to Pay Trump’s Court Fees

U.S. News
comments

Elizabeth Warren Melts Down in Wake of DNA Disaster

U.S. News
comments

Sen. Hatch Trolls Sen. Warren, Claims He’s 1/1032 T-Rex

U.S. News
comments

Comments