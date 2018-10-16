Rapper T.I. Swipes at Kanye-Trump Meeting with Melania Striptease Video

Rap star T.I. responded to the meeting between Kanye West and the President last week with a music video featuring a Melania Trump-lookalike performing a striptease in the Oval Office.

“Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye,” T.I., who has collaborated with Kanye in the past, wrote in a tweet last Friday previewing the video.

In the clip, Trump is shown leaving the White House as T.I. looks on through Oval Office curtains, shortly before a woman wearing Melania’s familiar “I really don’t care, do you?” jacket emerges and begins to strip down.

The rapper suffered a severe bout of Trump Derangement Syndrome after the White House meet last week, taking to Instagram to vent his frustration with what he called a “repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation.”

Responding to the “disgusting” music video, Melania spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham on Saturday asked, “How is this acceptable?” while including hashtags urging a boycott of the rapper.

Elaborating on her remarks to Fox News, Grisham added, “Like it or not, she is the First Lady and this is the White House. It’s disrespectful and disgusting to portray her this way simply because of politics. These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country – it needs to stop.”

