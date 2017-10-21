Rappers Attacking Trump To Promote New Albums

Rapper Snoop Dogg has debuted a new anti-Trump song called ‘Make America Crip Again’ to promote his new album.

“The president says he wants to make America great again. F*ck that sh*t. We gonna make America Crip again,” the 46-year-old rapper says in the title track of his upcoming album, “Make America Crip Again.”

Later in the track Snoop says to Trump: ‘Don’t you look strange havin’ all that power? But you won’t make change,” in reference to the BLM movement and “social injustice.”

“Thank God for the ’Negro’ league, Colin Kaepernick was blackballed, oh n**** please,” says Snoop.

“This still America with three K’s, believe that sh*t.”

Snoop, whose album is set for release next week, isn’t the only rapper to attack Trump just before an album release.

Earlier this month, Eminem dropped a vicious anti-Trump freestyle video on the BET Hip Hop Awards covering everything from North Korea to the NFL kneelers, and referring to Trump as a “racist 94-year-old grandpa.”

At the end of the video, the 45-year-old rapper gives fans who may be supportive of Trump an ultimatum.

And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his

I’m drawing in the sand a line

You’re either for or against

And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split

On who you should stand beside

I’ll do it for you with this

He then shouts “F*CK YOU!” and flashes a middle finger to the camera.

His new album is due for release this fall.

