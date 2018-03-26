Rappers Go Head-to-Head Over Gun Control Debate

Rapper Vic Mensa, who performed at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. despite being booked on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon last year, challenged rapper and 2nd Amendment supporter Killer Mike to a debate on gun control.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, criticized the nationwide March For Our Lives during an interview released by NRATV this weekend.

Responding to Killer Mike’s interview, Mensa said, “You don’t need an AR-15,” and challenged him to a debate.

Killer Mike sarcastically replied, “We got the same publicist and u have my phone number.”

After being attacked for doing the NRA interview, Killer Mike explained how he uses “propaganda machines” to promote his own message.


