Rare ‘Earthgrazer’ Meteor Skims Dangerously Close to Earth

Image Credits: CC0.

On 22 September a meteor was spotted flying over Germany and the Netherlands, amazingly dipping to an altitude as low as 91 kilometers and offering viewers a stunning view.

Remarkable footage has been shared online of a rare “earthgrazer” meteor skimming close to the surface of our atmosphere, below orbiting weather and TV satellites, only to bounce back into space rather than following the fate of most meteors which is to burn up in the atmosphere in a blaze of “shooting stars”.

The video was shared by Global Meteor Network (GMN), according to the European Space Agency (ESA) announcement on Thursday.


The “earthgrazer” was spotted over northern Germany and the Netherlands on 22 September at an altitude of 91km.


The incident when the meteor made its lucky escape from imminent disintegration was captured by cameras in the Global Meteor Network, which covers our planet with meteor-monitoring devices and informs the public via real-time alerts of impending space rock activity.

“The network is basically a decentralized scientific instrument, made up of amateur astronomers and citizen scientists around the S]ddddddddddd each with their own camera systems,” said GMN founder Denis Vida.


Meteors like the one in the footage, dubbed “earthgrazers”, are rare, occurring only a few times a year. Typically, thousands of meteors burn up when approaching Earth, leaving a few surviving fragments to plunge to the surface of our planet.


Alex Jones breaks down Amazon’s latest home security drone that flies inside your house.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Report: UK Chief Scientific Adviser Owns £600,000 Worth Of Shares In Covid Vaccine Manufacturer

Report: UK Chief Scientific Adviser Owns £600,000 Worth Of Shares In Covid Vaccine Manufacturer

Science & Tech
Comments
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Agree to Common Definition of ‘Hate Speech’

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Agree to Common Definition of ‘Hate Speech’

Science & Tech
Comments

Astronomers Hunting for Water on Exoplanet Cloud Tops

Science & Tech
Comments

Source Says ISS Conducted Maneuver to Avoid Fragment of Japanese Rocket

Science & Tech
Comments

“No Medical Justification For Emergency Measures” – Open Letter From 100s Of Doctors, Health Pros Urges End To Lockdowns

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments