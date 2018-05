New research has revealed that a giant impact on Mars more than 4 billion years ago would explain the unusual amount of “iron-loving” elements in the Red Planet.

Planets form as small dust grains stick together and agglomerate with other grains, leading to bigger bodies termed “planetesimals.”

These planetesimals continue to collide with each other and are either ejected from the solar system, gobbled up by the sun, or form a planet.

Read more