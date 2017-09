Two white giraffes, an adult and a calf, were captured on camera in Garissa County, Kenya, by a conservation group.

The ghostly white giraffes seem otherworldly with their lack of colouring and markings.

Their appearance is a result of a genetic condition called leucism in which there is a partial loss of pigmentation.

Unlike albinism, it is caused by reduction in multiple types of pigment, not just melanin.

