Rashida Tlaib Pushes "Impeach The Mother*****r" T-Shirts

Referring to a controversial comments she exclaimed on her first day in office, Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib is cashing in on Speaker Pelosi’s decision to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The outspoken muslim congresswoman has launched her own t-shirt line with her infamous emblazoned across the chest – “Impeach The MF.”

“Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable,” Tlaib, who represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, asked on Twitter.

Stay classy, Michigan!


Trump addressed the U.N to declare his defense of the 2nd Amendment as a right of patriots to fight tyranny.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

PJW on Louder With Crowder: YouTube Blacklist & Greta

PJW on Louder With Crowder: YouTube Blacklist & Greta

U.S. News
Comments
Democrats Subpoena Secretary Pompeo as Part of Impeachment Inquiry

Democrats Subpoena Secretary Pompeo as Part of Impeachment Inquiry

U.S. News
Comments

Here’s what will get you blocked by AOC on Twitter

U.S. News
comments

Intel Community Quietly Scrapped Requirement For “First-Hand Knowledge” Before CIA ‘Rumorblower’ Relied On Hearsay

U.S. News
comments

Hannity: Democrats Have ‘Declared War’ on Trump and His Supporters

U.S. News
comments

Comments