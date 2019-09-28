Rashida Tlaib Pushes "Impeach The Mother*****r" T-Shirts

Referring to a controversial comments she exclaimed on her first day in office, Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib is cashing in on Speaker Pelosi’s decision to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The outspoken muslim congresswoman has launched her own t-shirt line with her infamous emblazoned across the chest – “Impeach The MF.”

“Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable,” Tlaib, who represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, asked on Twitter.

Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it! …and yes you can even wear what you feel https://t.co/8C3BUfp1kf pic.twitter.com/QwBADidAHo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 26, 2019

Stay classy, Michigan!



Trump addressed the U.N to declare his defense of the 2nd Amendment as a right of patriots to fight tyranny.