Rashida Tlaib Whines About Trump's Rhetoric Despite Her Calling Trump a "Motherf**ker" During Her First Week in Office

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is complaining about President Trump’s rhetoric despite the fact that she literally referred to him as a “motherf**ker” during her first week in office.

On Sunday night, Trump chastised “the squad,” the group of four far-left Democrats that includes Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” the president tweeted. “Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.”

Although Tlaib was born in America, she constantly emphasizes her dual loyalty to Palestine, where her mother was born.

#13thDistrictStrong: I will #neverbackdown and no bully, even this racist President, will waiver the work we have to do for our residents of Wayne County. Together, we will fight back, speak truth to power, and become stronger for it. #rootedincommunity #BoostAct #JusticeforAll pic.twitter.com/XkAcPA3FlL — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Trump’s tweet, which he later doubled down on despite more hysterical cries of “racism” from the media, prompted Tlaib to criticize his tone, with her accusing Trump of engaging in “hate-filled bullying”.

However, “hate-filled bullying” is also an accusation that could also be leveled at Tlaib, given that she said worse about Trump during her first week in office.

“We’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf**ker,” Tlaib ranted during MoveOn reception for the new Congress near Capitol Hill.

Perhaps Tlaib should stay silent on the consequences of harsh rhetoric given that an Antifa terrorist radicalized by hers just tried to massacre a bunch of border patrol officials.

