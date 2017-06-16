Rasmussen: 50 Percent Of Likely Voters Give Trump The Thumbs Up

President Donald Trump has a 50 percent approval rating among likely voters, according to a poll released Friday by Rasmussen.

This is the first time Trump has hit 50 percent in the poll since late April.

Thirty-one percent of those polled strongly approve of his performance, while 42 percent strongly disapprove. Rasmussen’s findings vary drastically from what Gallup has been showing.

As of Wednesday, Gallup’s daily tracking poll showed that only 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance in the White House.

Read more


Related Articles

The Biggest Problem In The Country Is Government Say Most Americans

The Biggest Problem In The Country Is Government Say Most Americans

U.S. News
Comments
Very large pregnant woman being fed by another person

Video: ‘Fattest Woman in the World’ Now Regrets It

U.S. News
Comments

Megyn Kelly Re-Editing Interview To Be ‘Tougher’ On Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments

At least 1 arrested as free speech rally at Evergreen College sees counter-protests

U.S. News
Comments

BREAKING: Congress Baseball Shooter Used SKS, 9mm Handgun

U.S. News
Comments

Comments