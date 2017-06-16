Rasmussen: 50 Percent Of Likely Voters Give Trump The Thumbs Up

President Donald Trump has a 50 percent approval rating among likely voters, according to a poll released Friday by Rasmussen.

This is the first time Trump has hit 50 percent in the poll since late April.

Thirty-one percent of those polled strongly approve of his performance, while 42 percent strongly disapprove. Rasmussen’s findings vary drastically from what Gallup has been showing.

As of Wednesday, Gallup’s daily tracking poll showed that only 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance in the White House.

