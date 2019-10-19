Rasmussen: 51% of Voters Suspect High-Level Crimes to Stop Trump Presidency

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

A Rasmussen poll reveals a little more than half of likely U.S. voters suspect crimes were committed by high-level law enforcement officials in an effort to stop a Donald Trump presidency, but only 32 percent believe anyone will be punished.

“How likely is it that senior federal law enforcement officials broke the law in an effort to prevent Donald Trump from winning the presidency?” survey participants were asked.

The national survey, obtained via telephone and the Internet, shows 51 percent of likely U.S. voters believe high-level law enforcement officials have broken the law to stop Trump from winning the White House.

The 51 percent who suspect high-level crimes includes 34 percent who say such a situation is “very likely.”

Rasmussen Reports states that even 42 percent of Democrats “now suspect high-level wrongdoing to stop Trump.”

According to the survey results, 36 percent of participants consider high-level illegality as unlikely, including 22 percent who say that situation is “not at all likely.” In addition, 13 percent of likely voters are not sure.

Read more


Truth is not to be defended but to be spoken, shared, articulated and lived.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Clinton Email Probe: State Department Finds 38 People Committed Violations

Clinton Email Probe: State Department Finds 38 People Committed Violations

U.S. News
Comments
Inside The Trump-CNN Lawsuit

Inside The Trump-CNN Lawsuit

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Kaitlin Bennett Meets Antifa

U.S. News
comments

Times Square Billboard Shows Trump Being Hogtied & Tortured

U.S. News
comments

Tom Arnold Aims JFK Assassination Tweet at Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments