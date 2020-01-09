Rasmussen Poll: Just 21% of Americans Think Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

A new Rasmussen poll shows that just 21 per cent of Americans believe Jeffrey Epstein killed himself while 52 per cent believe he was murdered.

With the clear majority of Americans not believing the official story about the billionaire sex trafficker, the national telephone and online survey also shows that 27 per cent of American adults remain undecided.

The numbers are up on August, just after Epstein died, when 42 per cent of Americans believed he was murdered.

As we reported earlier this week, the first image of the noose supposedly used by Jeffrey Epstein contradicted the official story of his alleged “suicide.” It shows a clean cloth with so signs of blood stains despite the fact that Epstein’s neck was bloody.

Dr. Michael Baden, the forensic pathologist who observed Epstein’s four-hour autopsy on behalf of Epstein’s brother Mark, continues to assert that Epstein was murdered.

“There were fractures of the left, the right thyroid cartilage and the left hyoid bone,” said Baden. “I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging.”

“Going over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40-50 years, no one had three fractures,” he added

Yesterday, new photos were released showing former President Bill Clinton on board Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ private jet posing with an alleged sex slave.

The ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’ narrative has become so ingrained in popular culture that it is now a normie tier meme.

Comedian Ricky Gervais joked about the conspiracy during his Golden Globes monologue on Sunday night.

“You can binge watch the entire first season of Afterlife,” he said. “That’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself after his wife dies of cancer. It has a second season though, so he obviously doesn’t kill himself in the end – just like Jeffrey Epstein.”

