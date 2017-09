A majority of voters in a new survey think former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton should retire.

The conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports poll finds 61 percent of respondents say it’s time for Clinton to retire.

The poll comes as Clinton’s new book on her defeat in the 2016 presidential election hits the shelves Tuesday.

In the book, “What Happened,” Clinton shares what she saw and felt during the 2016 campaign.

