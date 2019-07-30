Rat Photobombs Baltimore Reporter's Live Shot As She Discusses Trump Tweets

Rats in Baltimore are now helping prove President Trump right about the city’s rodent problem.

Case in point: a rat scurried across a Fox Baltimore reporter’s live shot Monday as she discussed the president’s tweets.

A rat runs through a FOX45 Baltimore Reporter’s live shot during a story on President Trump’s tweet Baltimore is rat infestedhttps://t.co/s60inZ6TtK pic.twitter.com/R4LFxsPWeK — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) July 29, 2019

“Now, we spoke with many people today, who say the president should consider coming here to Baltimore, to the Sandtown area, and taking a look at things for himself,” said Fox Baltimore’s Maxine Streicher, reporting from the city’s Winchester neighborhood.

At that point, as if on cue, the rat sprang into the shot – emerging from a mattress and running along a wall until it rounds a corner and disappears.

Something tells us if Trump visits Baltimore, he’ll just further be proven right.