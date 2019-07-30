Rat Photobombs Baltimore Reporter's Live Shot As She Discusses Trump Tweets

Image Credits: flickr, Richard_Steam.

Rats in Baltimore are now helping prove President Trump right about the city’s rodent problem.

Case in point: a rat scurried across a Fox Baltimore reporter’s live shot Monday as she discussed the president’s tweets.

“Now, we spoke with many people today, who say the president should consider coming here to Baltimore, to the Sandtown area, and taking a look at things for himself,” said Fox Baltimore’s Maxine Streicher, reporting from the city’s Winchester neighborhood.

At that point, as if on cue, the rat sprang into the shot – emerging from a mattress and running along a wall until it rounds a corner and disappears.

Something tells us if Trump visits Baltimore, he’ll just further be proven right.


