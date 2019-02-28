Ratings: Alex Jones Podcast More Popular Than Cohen Hearing

More people watched the return of Alex Jones on the Joe Rogan podcast than they did the Michael Cohen hearings, judging from YouTube’s own metrics.

Ironically enough, YouTube claimed the Cohen hearing was “Trending” even though it had roughly 45k live viewers, and meanwhile the Alex Jones podcast had over 175k:

What’s more, the archived video of the Jones podcast has over 2.5 million views, while on the other hand the archived media streams of the Cohen hearing typically have less than a million a piece:

In short, an orchestrated attempt to take down the US president was preempted by Alex Jones.

Alex Jones on Rogan upstaged Michael Cohen in Congress Cohen testimony upstaged Trump-Kim nuclear summit Trump-Kim upstaged India-Pakistan conflict, first time a nuclear power directly attacked another nuclear power. Alex Jones may have just upstaged global thermonuclear war. — John Durant (@johndurant) February 27, 2019

This is exactly why they want Jones taken off the air: the public was supposed to be focused on the hearing, according to the powers-that-be.

The media was obsessed with the Cohen hearing, but that’s not what the public wanted to pay attention to, judging by the numbers.

This, of course, explains the motivation behind Internet censorship: freedom of speech gives the public a choice of who to listen to.

And, generally speaking, people will always choose the path of personal enlightenment when given a choice.

Watch the epic sit-down below: