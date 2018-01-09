Ratings For Golden Globes Down From Last Year, Early Returns Show

Hollywood is entering awards season on the heels of a tough couple months, and the ratings for Sunday night’s Golden Globes will not help.

Early returns show that the awards show, which was not shy about political grandstanding and Trump-bashing, is posting weak ratings returns. According to Variety, early ratings numbers show a drop of five percent in total viewers from last year.

Nineteen million viewers tuned in to NBC to watch, numbers that were down 5 percent from 2017’s 20 million. The ratings in the demo were even worse, however. For adults 18-49, the ratings was 5.0, down 11 percent from last year’s 5.6 rating.

“The 2016 Golden Globes finished out with a 5.5 and 18.7 million,” Variety reported.

Read more