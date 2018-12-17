Raw Fruit, Vegetables Better For Mental Health Than Canned Produce

Image Credits: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Flickr.

Here’s one more way to ensure stronger mental health: get your fruits and veggies from the produce section at the grocery store, and not the canned foods aisle. Researchers at the University of Otago in New Zealand found that raw fruit and vegetables have more a positive effect on mental health overall than canned, cooked, and processed produce.

Public Health campaigns in New Zealand and many developed countries push healthy quantities of fruits and vegetables, making no distinction between cooked and raw. But researchers found that the difference between how produce is prepared and consumed makes an even bigger difference for mental health outcomes.

“Our research has highlighted that the consumption of fruit and vegetables in their ‘unmodified’ state is more strongly associated with better mental health compared to cooked/canned/processed fruit and vegetables,” says lead author Kate Brookie, a psychology Ph.D. student at the university, in a statement.

Read more


Related Articles

Lack of Sleep Linked to Junk Food Cravings

Lack of Sleep Linked to Junk Food Cravings

Health
Comments
Over 40 Percent of Americans Say No to Flu Vaccinations

Over 40 Percent of Americans Say No to Flu Vaccinations

Health
Comments

Diabetes Shrinks Brains as Early as Middle Age

Health
Comments

Study: Babies Born Addicted to Opioids Have Smaller Heads

Health
Comments

Mad Scientists Spike Vaccines To Decide Who Lives And Who Dies

Health
Comments

Comments