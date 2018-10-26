Raw Story: Young Conservatives Greet Trump’s Announcement of #MAGAbomber Arrest by Shouting ‘Infowars’ and ‘Fake News’

Some of the president’s young supporters shouted out “fake news” and “Infowars” as President Donald Trump announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of mail bombs targeting prominent Democrats.

The president insisted political violence was unacceptable as he announced the arrest, but did not identify the suspect or reveal his professed support for Trump and other Republicans — and then slammed the media.

“I get attacked, I think, maybe more, maybe more than anybody,” Trump said. “I don’t know. I can do the greatest thing for our country and on the networks and on different things, it will show bad. They will take it back.”

Some of his supporters at the East Room gathering of the Young Black Leadership Summit shouted out “fake news,” which Trump acknowledged with a chuckle, and “Infowars,” the name of an online conspiracy theory clearinghouse.