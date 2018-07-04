'Re-Elect 45' Shirts Made in Response to Walmart 'Impeach 45' Gear

In response to the ‘Impeach 45’ shirt sold by Walmart, a ‘Re-Elect 45’ shirt has been unveiled in the same style.

Walmart sparked controversy for selling an ‘Impeach 45’ shirt on its online store, which prompted outrage – and the launch of the ‘Re-Elect 45’ shirt.

The retail giant has since removed the impeachment shirt after a counter campaign was launched against the store.

Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign manager, Brad Parscale, confirmed the removal of the pro-globalist design in a Tuesday tweet.

No need to boycott. @Walmart has assured me that the merchandise will be down as soon as possible. It was not deliberate. Thank you @Walmart for doing the right thing! https://t.co/3idCTXIoCA — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 3, 2018

The impeach shirt was promoted the same week as the Fourth of July, but to celebrate the true spirit of Independence Day, Infowars is proud to unveil the ‘Re-Elect 45’ shirt available for pre-sale.

The ‘Re-Elect 45’ shirt serves as a direct foil to the globalist propaganda that also shows support for a strong economy, law, order and liberty.

Additionally, Infowars.com is releasing a crimson-hewn ‘Mean Like a Wolverine’ T-shirt that hijacks the Fake News’ rhetoric about the president.

These shirts have been designed to distinguish the wearer as an adversary to anti-American globalism.