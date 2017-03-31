Read Flynn's Full Statement On Testifying Which The Media Took Out Of Context

While the media is acting like Michael Flynn is preparing to blow the whistle on imaginary Russian interference in our election, his actual statement reads very differently.

USA Today is the only outlet which accurately reported on this story under the headline: “Flynn lawyer: Client wants assurances against ‘witch-hunt’ prosecution.”

WASHINGTON — The attorney representing President Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said late Thursday that his client would not submit to questioning in the ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election without protection against possible prosecution. “No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution,” attorney Robert Kelner said in a written statement. Describing his client as the target of “unsubstantiated public demands by members of congress and other political critics that he be criminally investigated,” Kelner confirmed that there have been “discussions” regarding Flynn’s possible appearances before the House and Senate Intelligence committees now conducting formal inquires into Russia’s attempts to disrupt the American political system. “Gen. Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” Kelner said. “Out of respect for the committees, we will not comment right now on the details of discussions between counsel for Gen. Flynn and the . . . committees.”

Here’s the full statement sent to The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross:

Statement from Flynn's lawyer acknowledging discussions w/ House and Senate Intel Committees, no mention of FBI. pic.twitter.com/4YH1VuLjAR — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 30, 2017

The implication is clearly that we’re in a “witch-hunt environment” and he wants immunity as an assurance “against unfair prosecution.”