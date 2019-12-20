Read the Letter: Pelosi Invites Trump To Preside Over State of the Union Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday sent a letter to Donald Trump inviting him to deliver the State of the Union address, just days after the House passed articles of impeachment against the president.

In the letter, Pelosi claims to want to uphold the spirit of the Constitution and its separation of powers.

JUST IN: Speaker Nancy Pelosi invites Pres. Trump to deliver the State of the Union address to Congress on February 4. The invitation comes just days after the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president. https://t.co/5Hsh0ETkr9 pic.twitter.com/zhArEpM9MW — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2019

“In their great wisdom, our Founders crafted a Constitution based on a system of separation of powers: three co-equal branches acting as checks on each other,” Pelosi’s letter states.

“To ensure that balance of powers, the Constitution calls for the President to ‘from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union.'”

Next year’s State of the Union speech is set for Tuesday, February 4.

Conservatives on social media criticized Pelosi for wanting the president to address Congress, especially in light of the Democrats’ constant portrayal of him as an enemy of the American people.

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump, the Putin corrupted Nazi dictator who is "exactly the kind of leader the founders feared when they included impeachment in the constitution" to deliver the 2020 State of the Union Address. Wow, it all sounds ridiculous when read aloud https://t.co/aOGZTzMGCT — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 20, 2019

This year’s letter takes a different tone from the previous State of the Union invitation sent earlier this year, when Dems were involved in a fracas with Trump over a government shutdown.

I can't deny it, Pelosi's State of the Union invites are masterpieces of a very specific genre of writing pic.twitter.com/XP3pbQNh5t — Will Stancil (@whstancil) December 20, 2019

Given Trump’s penchant for telling it like it is and his reluctance to alienate supporters of the opposite party, it will be interesting to see how his speech manages to strike a balance in the current polarized political climate, while at the same time delivering a forceful rebuke of the House impeachment vote.



