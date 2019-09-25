Transcript Breakdown: Phone Call Between Trump and Ukraine President a "non-smoking gun"

The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Zelenskyy after Democrats called for an impeachment inquiry.

The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberly Strassel succinctly summarizes the transcript in the following thread:

“This is another internal attempt to take out a president, on the basis of another non-smoking-gun,” Strassel says, suggesting another Deep State coup attempt.

President Trump has characterized reports, discussing a whistleblower who filed a complaint regarding the phone call, “presidential harassment,” “a total witch hunt,” and fake news from corrupt reporters.

President Trump responded to the calls for impeachment on Wednesday.

“It’s the single greatest witch hunt in American history,” the president stated at a press conference. “It’s a disgraceful thing… It turned out to be a nothing call.”


