Read Trump's Order Granting Roger Stone Clemency Here

Image Credits: Johnny Louis/Getty Images.

Below is President Trump’s order of clemency granted to Roger Stone.

The clemency order was released after Stone’s trial lawyer Amy Berman Jackson demanded to see the order and to know whether the act also covered Stone’s two-year supervised release in addition to striking down Stone’s 40-month prison sentence.

Sure enough, Trump did commune “the entirety of the two-year term of supervised release with all its conditions” in addition to the prison sentence and the $20,000 fine.

It was a strange bit of grandstanding by Judge Jackson, as it was easily assumed that the clemency order would strike down Stone’s entire sentence and give him a chance to further appeal his conviction.

Additionally, the Constitution doesn’t allow judicial oversight over the clear executive power it grants to the president – and even if it did, it wouldn’t fall under the purview of a district judge like Jackson.

