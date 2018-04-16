Real Collusion: CFR Globalists/Communist China Vs. Trump

Council on Foreign Relations senior fellow Edward Alden, along with Henry Paulson, Larry Summers, Timothy Geithner, Robert Zoellick, and other CFR heavyweights, have been huddling with China’s top communist leaders. It appears they are developing a joint fight-back plan against President Donald Trump.

Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and one of the globalist organization’s top trade experts, is a harsh and influential critic of President Donald Trump’s tariff and trade policies, especially when they concern China. One of his recent blasts, an op-ed for the New York Daily News, is entitled “Who will walk Trump back from this trade war? The President doesn’t care about the damage he’s doing, but others must.”

He opens the column with this broadside that casts the president as a mindless Godzilla destroying global civilization: “In just a few weeks, President Trump has destroyed a system of global trade rules that over the past 75 years brought unprecedented peace and prosperity to most of the world, including the United States. With his threat to levy punitive tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese imports, and China’s vow to fight the United States ‘at any cost,’ the world is now on the verge of the worst trade war since the 1930s.”

Alden calls on the powers that be in the political and business realms to rein in this supposed monster run amok. “The President has no interest in history, but for those who may be in a position to block this self-inflicted wound — members of Congress, the nation’s governors, powerful business interests — a quick refresher is in order,” he avers. Alden then launches into a brief globalist rendition of post-World War II history, beginning with the 1947 speech by President Harry Truman calling for a new system of global trade rules, which would augment the powers and reach of the United Nations, created two years before, in 1945. This was necessary, said Truman, to avoid “economic war” in which “nobody wins.”

“There had been some hope,” says Alden, “that Trump, for all his bluster, had some sense of this danger, or that at least his senior economic officials would restrain him.” The CFR double-dome admits (he can’t credibly do otherwise) that our trade problems with China “are serious and in need of a firm response.” Really? Yes, he goes on to say, “The world waited too long to tackle these problems with the urgency they deserved. Some sanctions may be necessary now to persuade China to respond seriously.”

Incredible! As a loyal CFR servitor, Alden represents the organization that, more than any other, has been responsible for setting up and sustaining the pro-Communist China policies of the last four decades that have transformed the People’s Republic of China from a pathetically backward Third World nation into a modern, totalitarian, globe-straddling hegemon. It was not that “the world waited too long to tackle these problems.” The real issue here is that it was the economic and foreign policy elite of CFR members in government, business, academia, and the media — the CFR “brain trust” — that repeatedly stopped the world from tackling these problems, and constantly provided arguments for accelerating on the same suicidal course. (See, for example, here, here, and here.)

