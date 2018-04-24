'Real Indian' Running Against Sen. Warren Sues After City Tells Him to Stop Calling Her 'Fake Indian'

A self-described “real Indian” who is running against Mass. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is suing after city officials demanded he take down his signs calling her a “fake Indian.”

The upstart independent Senate challenger, Shiva Ayyadurai, on Sunday filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the demand from the city of Cambridge violates his constitutional free speech rights, according to The Washington Times.

Since March 17, Ayyadurai’s campaign bus has sported two identical signs picturing himself and a rendition of Warren wearing Indian attire. Emblazoned next to the images are the words: “Only a REAL INDIAN Can Defeat the Fake Indian.”

Read more


Related Articles

CIA will allow senators to review classified material on Haspel

CIA will allow senators to review classified material on Haspel

Government
Comments
Senate Confirms New Director For Spy Agency, Cyber Command

Senate Confirms New Director For Spy Agency, Cyber Command

Government
Comments

Federal Judge Upholds DACA, Orders DHS to Accept New Applicants

Government
Comments

Comey’s Memo Leak Contact Had ‘Special Government Employee’ Status at FBI

Government
Comments

Senate Panel Advances Sweeping Opioids Bill

Government
Comments

Comments