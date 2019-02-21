Real Politically Motivated Hate Crime Caught On Camera?

A conservative student was attacked on the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday while recruiting members for Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

The physical assault was caught on camera and sent to TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk who Tweeted it out, saying, “Imagine if the attacker was wearing a MAGA hat.”

LEFTIST VIOLENCE ON CAMPUS While recruiting for our @TPUSA group at UC Berkeley a leftist thug comes & assaults our activists punching him in the face & hitting him repeatedly Imagine if the attacker was wearing MAGA hat, would be national news! This is the violent left! RT! pic.twitter.com/7RjbCPUcDf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 21, 2019

The video is going viral online as many point out the irony of the attack taking place amid the current scandal revolving around Empire actor Jussi Smollett’s fake political hate crime.

Will the latest in a string of attacks against Trump supporters be covered by mainstream media?

Assaults against Trump supporters are extremely common as Kirk told Breitbart News, “Our Turning Point USA students on over 1,400 campuses experience this type of hate almost daily.”

“We will not back down to the Leftist inspired hate mob that wants to silence us,” he added.

The student who recorded the altercation said, “a couple of people were really getting into the [TPUSA] guy’s face. Then, one of them flipped the table over. That was when I started filming. It all happened very quickly.”

After flipping the table and punching the TPUSA member in the face, the angry man called him a “racist little ignorant bitch” and punched him again before storming off and screaming, “Fucking cunt!”

Charlie Kirk, Kimberly Guilfoyle and others have suggested the attacker was a leftist who was triggered by the pro-Trump group’s opinions.

Twitter is already exploding with reactions to the alleged anti-conservative assault.

To everyone looking for a politically motivated hate crime to be angry about: Here's video of a young conservative being attacked & beaten by a leftist on the campus of UC Berkeley. I have verified the authenticity of the video. The victim was recruiting for @TPUSA. More soon pic.twitter.com/WU5x1UqoSH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 21, 2019

Freedom of speech is a staple American value… or it used to be! Violent leftists at UC Berkeley attacked a @tpusa activist on campus. Video is disturbing@charliekirk11 is right. If attacker had been wearing MAGA hat this would be top story on every news broadcast in America! https://t.co/0B7Y6adUHb — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) February 21, 2019

SOMEONE IS GOING TO JAIL: @TPUSA activist punched in the face while recruiting at UC Berkeley https://t.co/BsoOpLNBzV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 21, 2019

Last time I assisted our TPUSA activists at @UCBerkeley, someone threatened to assault me within 15 minutes of being on campus. I received a death threat a few hours later. Now my colleague gets assaulted to cheers from students. At this point, Berkeley is no better than a gang. — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) February 21, 2019

Why has this Leftist thug not been identified and arrested for assault? Someone knows this guy. — Linda Suhler, PhD (@LindaSuhler) February 21, 2019

CAMPUS VIOLENCE: a conservative on UC Berkeley's campus was punched in the face while recruiting members for a @TPUSA chapter. "Imagine if the attacker was wearing a MAGA hat, it would be national news." —@charliekirk11 https://t.co/wW3qnBUlbL — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) February 21, 2019

Imagine for a moment that the man doing the punching was wearing a MAGA hat. CNN, NBC, CBS… they’d all be playing this on NONSTOP… https://t.co/qcTWXK6F17 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 21, 2019

Another conservative student was assaulted on @UCBerkeley's campus. I just spoke to the survivor of the attack who is a dear friend of mine. He is in good spirits and plans on continuing to fight for conservative values on campus once his black eye is gone! What a bad a**! pic.twitter.com/g67Y9pAszD — Brad Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 21, 2019

Is @UCBerkeley going to have this punk arrested? https://t.co/B0w63gHkm0 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 21, 2019

VIDEO: Leftist at UC Berkeley Violently Attacks Turning Point USA Member, Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect https://t.co/oKuGd6ZAB6 via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) February 21, 2019



