@RealGayFrog Makes Meme Magic On Infowars

Owen Shroyer presents an epic listener-made video where the War Room crew sings a hit song.


Related Articles

U.S. Subsidizes Soros Radical Leftist Agenda Worldwide, New Judicial Watch Special Report Shows

U.S. Subsidizes Soros Radical Leftist Agenda Worldwide, New Judicial Watch Special Report Shows

Hot News
Comments
Jewish Trump Supporter Crashes Anti-White Supremacy March

Jewish Trump Supporter Crashes Anti-White Supremacy March

Hot News
Comments

Kevin Hart Steps Down as Oscars Host Amid Outcry over Old Gay Jokes

Hot News
Comments

PETA Compares Women to Chicks & Cows

Hot News
Comments

Prosecutors: Nxivm Sex-cult Leader Keith Raniere ‘had sex with a 15-year-old slave’ When he was 48

Hot News
Comments

Comments