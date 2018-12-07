Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Featured Stories
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
Alex Jones
The David Knight Show
War Room
Special Reports
Infowars Archive
Store
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe to The Banned Show
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
@RealGayFrog Makes Meme Magic On Infowars
Watch the hilarious video below
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
December 7, 2018
Owen Shroyer presents an epic listener-made video where the War Room crew sings a hit song.
Related Articles
U.S. Subsidizes Soros Radical Leftist Agenda Worldwide, New Judicial Watch Special Report Shows
Hot News
Comments
Jewish Trump Supporter Crashes Anti-White Supremacy March
Hot News
Comments
Kevin Hart Steps Down as Oscars Host Amid Outcry over Old Gay Jokes
Hot News
Comments
PETA Compares Women to Chicks & Cows
Hot News
Comments
Prosecutors: Nxivm Sex-cult Leader Keith Raniere ‘had sex with a 15-year-old slave’ When he was 48
Hot News
Comments
Comments