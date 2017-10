The phony political attacks from the Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, have been picked up by mainstream media and comedians. But others in Puerto Rico tell a different story about what’s happening. It’s not the Jones Act. Supplies are backlogged at the ports because they can’t get in. And at least one leader of the Teamsters brags that they are deliberately trying to squeeze Puerto Rico to send a message about recent legislation. Truckers Lives Matter — and only their lives.