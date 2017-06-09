Reality Winner Planned to Burn Down White House, Pledged Allegiance to Taliban

A federal magistrate judge held a detention hearing for Reality Winner Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old worked as a contractor for the government and is accused of giving classified information from the National Security Agency to an online news outlet.

She entered a not-guilty plea. The judge denied bond.

Prosecutors argued that the only thing Winner could do if she were released on bail is be recruited by the nation’s enemies.

EXPLOSIVE testimony in alleged NSA leaker hearing. GOV'T:Reality Winner praised Taliban,wrote "I want to burn the White House down" @wsbtv 5 pic.twitter.com/4Yt1eXGWdC — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) June 8, 2017

Based on evidence seized from her home, federal prosecutors detailed Winner’s alleged plans to burn down the White House and travel to Afghanistan, pledging her allegiance to the Taliban.

Read more