Reality Winner Planned to Burn Down White House, Pledged Allegiance to Taliban

A federal magistrate judge held a detention hearing for Reality Winner Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old worked as a contractor for the government and is accused of giving classified information from the National Security Agency to an online news outlet.

She entered a not-guilty plea. The judge denied bond.

Prosecutors argued that the only thing Winner could do if she were released on bail is be recruited by the nation’s enemies.

Based on evidence seized from her home, federal prosecutors detailed Winner’s alleged plans to burn down the White House and travel to Afghanistan, pledging her allegiance to the Taliban.

Read more


Related Articles

Comey Will Obstruct Justice To Foment An Open Coup

Comey Will Obstruct Justice To Foment An Open Coup

Hot News
Comments
Flashback: Trump Asked Leaker Comey to Find Leakers

Flashback: Trump Asked Leaker Comey to Find Leakers

Hot News
Comments

Samsung’s ‘peeping Tom’ Smartphones Can Listen, Watch What You Do on Web, Monitor your Emails to Target Ads

Hot News
Comments

CNN Admits Fake News About Comey Testimony – Issues Retraction

Hot News
Comments

Looks Like CNN’s Anonymous Sources Got This One Wrong

Hot News
Comments

Comments