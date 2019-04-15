REALLY RICH: Trump Campaign Already Has $40 million War Chest

President Trump’s campaign for reelection has already amassed $40 million cash on hand, more than $10 million more than the top two Democratic candidates combined.

Figures released at the weekend show that Trump’s campaign received $30 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The RNC also raised an additional $46 million, meaning that the Trump reelection effort is projected to have $82 million in the bank after the first quarter.

Trump’s coffers alone equates to more than that of both Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris combined. Sanders has $18.2 million and Harris $12 million in the first quarter.

All Democrat candidates combined have raised $65.8 million, still not as much as Trump’s total war chest.

Trump’s campaign has been raising donations for reelection since the day he was inaugurated, the first President ever to do so.

Trump’s 2016 campaign raised $333 million. It is expected that his 2020 Campaign will far outspend that, with manager Brad Parscale saying that a figure of $1 billion is being projected.



The lack of criticism from the left of Ilhan Omar and AOC is evidence of the left’s double standards. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex to discuss how conservatives are being persecuted, yet MSM remains silent.

In related news, Goldman Sachs released a report Sunday projecting that Trump holds a “narrow” electoral advantage heading into 2020, owing to a resilient U.S. economy and a crowded Democratic field.

“President Trump is more likely to win a second term than the eventual Democratic candidate is to defeat him,” Goldman wrote.

The report cited “the advantage of first-term incumbency and the relatively strong economic performance.”