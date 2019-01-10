Rebel Drone Kills Six at Yemen Airbase - Report

Image Credits: NABIL HASSAN / Contributor / Getty.

A rebel drone hit Yemen’s largest air base Thursday, killing six loyalist soldiers during a military parade in an attack which threatens to hamper UN-led peace efforts.

At talks in Sweden last month, the UN-brokered several agreements between Huthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government seen as the best chance of ending nearly four years of devastating conflict.

Image grab taken from a video obtained by AFPTV shows the moment a drone exploded above Yemen’s al-Anad airbase (Photo by Nabil Hassan / Contributor via Getty Images)

The Shiite Huthi rebels said they carried out the strike on Al-Anad air base, in government-held Lahij province some 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Yemen’s second city Aden.

