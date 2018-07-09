REBELLION: Brexit Secretary David Davis Resigns Over May’s ‘Turd’ Deal, ‘Couldn’t Sell Out His Own Country’

Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned from Theresa May’s government late on Sunday night, followed swiftly by junior ministers Steve Baker and Suella Braverman.

The Yorkshire MP, who collaborated with Leave.EU-backed Grassroots Out campaign as well as the establishment Vote Leave outfit during the EU referendum, made frequent threats to resign during his time as leader of the newly-created Department for Exiting the European Union, reportedly due to persistent efforts by the Remain-supporting Theresa May and her main adviser, Soviet-sympathising bureaucrat Olly Robbins, to undermine his negotiations with Brussels.

The ultra-soft Brexit plan imposed by the Prime Minsiter at Chequers appears to have been the last straw, with Davis outlining his belief that it “hands control of large swathes of our economy to the EU and is certainly not returning control of our laws in any real sense.”

UPDATE 1030: Housing Minister Dominic Raab has been made new Brexit Secretary

