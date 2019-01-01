Record Low Crime Rate in Long Island After Crackdown on MS-13

It’s been five months since President Trump gave his speech about liberating Long Island from the brutality of the international gang, MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha. Since Trump’s crackdown, gang related crime rates in Long Island have dropped to record lows.

“We have now seen a 22 and a half percent reduction in violent crime this year,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone during a press conference, according to Newsday. “And in fact, every category of violent crime has decreased in 2018.”

As 2018 comes to a close, Suffolk County officials announce record low crime rates for the Suffolk County Police jurisdiction. Violent crime dropped 22.5% in 2018 versus the year prior while property crime dropped 11%. Overall, since 2014, crime has dropped 28%. pic.twitter.com/KlUd7Y9PTx — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) December 31, 2018

The Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) formed a gang taskforce in response to an increase in gang activity. That, and the partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, has contributed to the falling crime rate in Long Island, said SCPD Commissioner Geraldine Hart.

Read more