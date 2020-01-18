Red Alert! Deep State Planning A False Flag In Virginia

Alex Jones breaks down the Deep State-orchestrated false flag potential that could break out at the upcoming 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, and how the Democrats will use the crisis to render judgement on President Trump and attempt to remove him from office during the Senate impeachment trial that begins the day after the Virginia Capital rally.

Alex Jones explains more about what the Deep State has planned for Trump’s impeachment trial:

