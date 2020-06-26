Red Alert! If Elected, Joe Biden Will Sign Mandatory Mask Executive Order

During an interview on Thursday with CBS Pittsburgh affiliate KDKA, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden admitted he’d take executive action to force Americans to wear coronavirus face masks.

Standing eight feet away and both wearing masks, CBS’ Ken Rice asked Biden what he’d do to help stop the spread of the virus if elected president.

Joe answered, “I would go back to making sure that everybody had masks, that you had PPE lined up.”

“The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference,” he continued. “I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks.”

Rice then asked Biden if he’d “use his federal leverage to mandate” citizens wear masks.

“Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes, I would,” Creepy Joe responded.

“So, you would, in effect, mandate the wearing of masks?” Rice persisted, with Biden answering, “I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.”

The former vice president also said it was “probable” that he’d be accepting his presidential nomination to an empty room if elected unless a vaccine was introduced or if the virus stopped spreading.

While the left claims wearing a mask “is not political,” Joe Biden clearly thinks it is and he’s using it as a platform in the 2020 election.

