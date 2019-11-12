Red Alert: Supreme Court Rules Against 2nd Amendment in Devastating Opinion

Image Credits: Caspar Benson / Getty.

The US Supreme Court denied a request to review a case against Remington Arms, a ruling which overturns the very foundation of society by making companies guilty of behavior by end users:

More from the Washington Times:

The justices denied Remington’s request to review the case as it carries on in Connecticut courts.

The gun manufacturer had challenged the legal battle against it, saying federal law generally prohibits lawsuits against gun sellers and manufacturers when criminal use results from such a sale.

The same law firm suing Remington Arms is also suing Alex Jones, which means that the First Amendment is as threatened as the Second.

The lawyer representing Remington, Scott Keller, said the lawsuit against the manufacturer “is exactly the kind of case arising from a criminal’s misuse of a firearm that ‘may not be brought in any federal or state court.'”

Follow Infowars on Telegram:

By the way, upgrade your smile with the new SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste that’s on sale now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

This Is The Left: AOC Promotes Drag Queen Vampire's Occult Show

This Is The Left: AOC Promotes Drag Queen Vampire’s Occult Show

U.S. News
Comments
Leftists Freak Out After ICE 'Tank' Spotted In Queens

Leftists Freak Out After ICE ‘Tank’ Spotted In Queens

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Accuses Adam Schiff Of Releasing ‘Doctored Transcripts’ From House Depositions

U.S. News
comments

Trump To Release “Tantalizing” Transcript Of First Ukraine Call This Week

U.S. News
comments

Rand Paul: Trump “Has Every Right To Withhold Aid”

U.S. News
comments

Comments